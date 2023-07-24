The Swanton Village Fire Department received a big contribution on Monday thanks to the efforts of the team at the Swanton Aubuchon Hardware. Store Manager Troy Staples and his team collected donations in the month of June which Aubuchon matched at the end of the month, leading to a donation in the amount of $3,105.92.
“We are overwhelmed and incredibly grateful for the efforts of the team at Aubuchon Hardware. This year we are really focusing on raising funds in a way that will allow us to provide greater training opportunities to our firefighters and to purchase new training aids and equipment to ensure our department is always best equipped to handle emergencies in our community” said Cody Giroux, President of the Star Hose Company. Star Hose Company is the fundraising entity of the Swanton Village Fire Department.
Giroux said the fire department receives a lot of community support, especially from local businesses, and this is a prime example of that support. “Our Firefighters invest a lot of their own time and resources into the Fire Department because they are passionate about it. It’s really encouraging to see our community rally behind them and support them the way that they do.”
The donation comes as Star Hose Company is hosting its Summertime Raffle, selling tickets to raffle off eight prizes, including two picnic tables, a grill, and more, all of which were donated by local businesses. “We received support from a lot raffled ory members by purchasing tickets and are especially grateful for the contributions from Tractor Supply, First Response Labor, O.C. McCuin & Sons, Woods Property & Handyman Services, Memorial Ace Hardware, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel, and Vision Nutrition, all of whom donated items to be raffled, or helped us with selling tickets.” Giroux said.
Star Hose Company is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a mission to raise funds to support the Swanton Village Fire Department. All donations are tax-deductible. The origins of the organization date back as far as the 1960s. Previously, the organization has helped the Fire Department with the acquisition of equipment and apparatus.
If you would like to donate to Star Hose Company, Inc, you can do so online through their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/starhosecompany or you can also visit their donation site at starhosecompany.square.site. You can also mail a check made out to Star Hose Company to P.O. Box 279, Swanton, VT 05488, or stop by the Swanton Village Fire Department on any Monday night between 6:30pm and 7:30pm.
