SWANTON — Bill Sheets has been hired as Swanton Village’s new manager.
Starting on Nov. 28, Sheets will work with current village manager Reginald Beliveau Jr. until Beliveau officially retires from the role.
Beliveau announced his intention to retire earlier this year, but he wanted to stay on to ensure that Swanton’s ongoing projects – such as the Highgate Dam’s federal certification and updates to Swanton’s underground water infrastructure – get completed on time. Sheets is expected to work with Beliveau for the next few weeks to make the transition.
In the press release announcing the new hire, Village President Neal Speer and village trustees said they’d like to thank Bealiveau for his time working for the village. After Sheets becomes village manager, Beliveau plans on continuing to work part time as he wraps up 12 years of service.
As for the incoming village manager, Bill Sheets comes from a law enforcement background having spent 30 years with the Vermont State Police before retiring in November of 2017. He ended his career with the VSP as a major leading the support service division as its executive officer and commander.
Most recently, he ran his own business, Sheets Consulting, which specialized in leadership consulting and strategic planning, and he served as the interim executive director of the Vermont Criminal Justice Council. He holds a masters of justice administration, a bachelor of arts and an associates of science.
