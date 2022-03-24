SWANTON — Both the Town and the Village of Swanton are sending cannabis back to the ballot on April 26.
This year, the Town of Swanton did not include an item on its Town Meeting Day ballot on whether to allow retail cannabis sales, but the Village did.
Though the item to allow retail cannabis garnered significant approval from Village voters, the measure still lost by six votes, 119 to 125.
Town Administrator Brian Savage said he and members of the selectboard almost immediately began hearing murmurings about town residents wanting to weigh in on the matter of retail cannabis and why it hadn’t been included on their ballots.
Savage said town ballot items had already been warned to the public without an article regarding cannabis, so the ballot could not be changed or amended to include it in time for Town Meeting Day.
Because of feedback from the community during and after Town Meeting Day, both municipalities called for a town vote and village revote on allowing cannabis sales.
“I don’t have a comment on how the town will decide, but right now, I’m hearing more pro[cannabis] than con[cannabis],” Savage said. “I’m curious to see how it will turn out.”
If Swanton Town approves cannabis retailers, then they will be allowed within town limits but not necessarily within the village.
Because village voters already voted the measure down once, the voters must now approve the ballot item in order for cannabis sales to be allowed in the village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.