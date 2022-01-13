SWANTON — This week, both the Town and the Village of Swanton unanimously approved budgets to be sent before voters in March. Both municipalities cited increased fuel, material and salary expenses as reasons for taxes going up.
Village trustees approved $1.5 million in taxes to be raised for fiscal year 2022, a 9% increase from last year’s budget.
“It’s the largest increase I’ve seen in my time,” said Village Manager Reg Beliveau. “But most of it is, honestly, a reflection of the economy itself.”
Swanton Town Administrator Brian Savage said the total budget for the town this year is $1.1 million. The general fund is slated for a decrease of 10.7% because the Swanton Town Library now has its own, separate budget of $194,000.
The current town budget is based on the 2021 grand list, which sets the tax rate at .3785 compared to last year’s .3439. The increase brings taxes up $86 on a $250,000 home, Savage said.
In the Village, the fire department saw an increase of 3%, while the police department saw one of 12%. The highway fund saw an increase of 9%.
Both budgets will now be put before the voters of the village and town on Town Meeting Day.
Cost of materials and fuel
Lead times on equipment are months out, so the village is looking at purchases that may come down the line and ordering more in advance to make sure the equipment is received when it's needed.
“The majority of the budget increase is fuel taxes and fuel expenses [and equipment],” said Village Manager Reg Beliveau. “Tires, cruisers needed to be replaced … it costs almost $8,000 to $9,000 to replace fire truck tires.”
Another hard price is the cost of fuel: Swanton Village and Town’s Public Works Department’s fuel is largely diesel, which has increased in price due to supply shortages. But generally, officials said, everything has increased in price, from rubber to lumber, and that’s largely why the taxes are going up.
Employee salaries
Another price-driver this year is the increase in salaries of village employees. Beliveau said salaries need to match the skill set, so the highest-qualified professionals come to Swanton and stay in Swanton, preserving the quality of life that Swantonians have come to expect and enjoy.
“We hold our employees to a very high standard,” Beliveau told the Messenger on Tuesday. “We make sure the taxpayers get what they are paying for … highly-trained, respectful employees. We need to pay them a livable wage for the excellent work that they do.”
Many of the positions require annual training to make sure their skills are up to date and are as advanced as possible.
“Whether it’s water plant operators, sewer plant operators, our line crew, there’s a lot in the background that these professionals have to go through to meet our standards,” Beliveau said. “We have a really great community here, and we want to keep it that way by hiring, keeping and training the best.”
Looking ahead
While taxes might be increasing significantly this year, an influx of new Swanton residents in the future could decrease payments for everyone.
Officials said housing in Swanton has continued to increase in demand, and Beliveau said most of the contractors building on lots in town are building single-family homes, as opposed to rentable residences.
“You have single-family homes coming in and people relocating which adds to our tax base,” Beliveau said. “People are going to come into the Village to spend their money … It’s just supporting a good town economy. We still have one of the lowest electric rates in the entire state. People want to be here, and we want to provide them with a community and support system that they’re proud of. We want them to be proud of their neighborhood. [To be proud of] Swanton.”
Over in the Town, their highway fund is up 13.94% due to the cost of materials, salary increases and a $98,000 culvert replacement on Beebe Road in need of repair.
“This year there’s an increase, but not a big increase,” Savage said.
