SWANTON — As the Swanton Town Selectboard pushes its slate of projects forward, both the proposed recreation/community center and Swanton Public Library were topics of discussion Wednesday night, Aug. 2.
Here’s a quick update of what happened at Swanton’s latest selectboard meeting.
New place for the Swanton Historical Society?
Renewed flooding in the Swanton Public Library’s basement – where the Swanton Historical Society stores artifacts for public viewing – has prompted a larger discussion about what the selectboard can do with the basement space.
Meanwhile, the Swanton Public Library is eyeing the same location for its own use. Library Board Chair Becky Rupp said library programming already utilizes much of what’s currently available.
The back-and-forth discussion that occurred Wednesday night, however, never arrived at a final answer for the basement’s future. Instead, the library and historical society signed a memorandum of understanding that removes historical society operations from the space temporarily to allow the selectboard to tackle the flooding issues.
Since the board’s last meeting, Earl Fournier said he’s been discussing the project with Neal Speer, and the basement’s flooding issue could have a simple solution – adding more gutters to the library roof. According to their discussions, the flooding problem in the basement didn’t start until the library added a furnace in its attic near the roof, which melts collected snow in the wintertime. The water then collects and freezes near the library foundation causing problems.
That theory, however, remains mostly conjecture until the town can bring in professionals to take a closer look. Fournier and the selectboard suggested bringing in St. Albans architect Laz Scangas, as well as basement specialists Northern Basements, to find some options and start the discussion about next steps, and by next month, selectboard members should have the information necessary to continue the discussion.
“We got to do something about this and the sooner we do it, the better,” Fournier said. “I’d hate to go through another winter. And in the meantime, if we're going to address this, maybe we should start seriously thinking about the gutter back up there.”
As for the library basement’s future use, its fate and future owner is still under discussion. Fournier and the board recommended that the library and historical society continue their negotiations as the town tackles the basement project.
As part of the signed MOU, however, library board chair Becky Rupp asked that the library get quarterly updates from the historical society to know what steps are being taken to eventually vacate the space.
“It wouldn't feel like this is just status quo and it's just sitting there like we've done it for a long time,” Tupp said.
The library also asked that any artifacts be stored outside the library during the expected upcoming basement fix as the building doesn’t have any room to store the materials.
Fournier asked that the two organizations meet again in the near future to hammer out what the process will be for those items so the needs of both organizations are met in a satisfactory manner.
“The issue is long term that is not the ideal facility for (its current use by the historical society),” Fournier said.
The Swanton Historical Society initially found space in the basement of the Swanton Public Library after former president Ron Kilburn made an agreement with Art Speer to use the room back in 1999. It’s been used in that capacity – despite habitual flooding – for at least two decades.
New spot for the rec/community center?
Where will the new Swanton recreation/community center be located? After discussing a few more options Aug. 2, Wednesday night, the Swanton Town Selectboard didn’t come to a decision, but they’re a few steps closer.
Prior to Wednesday, the selectboard’s latest discussion had tasked a three-person committee – consisting of Swanton Rec Director Nicole Draper, Town Administrator Brian Savage and Village Manager Bill Sheets – to find potential locations for the town’s proposed recreation/community center via a “request for proposal”.
By Wednesday, just one proposal officially came back. Centering on acreage around Jafar Street, the proposed land is located just east to Interstate-89 and just north of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
Savage also mentioned a few sites he heard from residents. They included a five-acre parcel near Missisquoi Valley Union High School and a spot on Lavoie Street, where multi-unit housing is permitted.
None of the parcels, however, were perfect fits for the recreation/community center. The Jafar and MVU sites – both located on the eastern side of Interstate-89 – would be far enough from the village that it would make it difficult for people without vehicles to access the sites.
A recent sidewalk project would have made it easier, but the Swanton Town selectboard canceled that project after citing a lack of community buy-in.
The Jafar site, which incorporates multiple potential parcels, also has some wetland issues. Joel Clark, a former selectboard member and liaison for the recreation board, said the former board had examined the spot and found that it would need at least a $1 million investment to bring it up to current stormwater standards.
He also offered to deliver information to the current selectboard about past efforts that led to the site’s proposed location on Jewett Street. Prior to Sept. 2022, Clark said, those pushing forward the recreation/community center project and those on the recreation board had been gearing up for a public information campaign to solidify support for the rec center’s construction and its placement on Jewett, but those plans were averted when the selectboard began re-examining some of the foundational decisions around the project, like location.
Fournier said he recognized the slow down, but at the same time, the town will most likely need more information to sell Swanton’s first bond vote to residents.
“It really bothers me that we’re wasting a lot of energy. But I gotta tell you, it's probably a damn good thing we’re doing this because the people I talked to out on the street are putting in the same questions,” Fournier said. “So now we know we’re going to need answers. So that’s what we got to work on.”
Sheets proposed putting together an evolving document to help coordinate and clarify those answers. He volunteered to help Clark in rallying information that weighs the pros and cons of each site in one easily read document.
If the selectboard and village trustees can then support the entire project, then the town will have a better chance rallying the community by showing residents a united front.
“Some people are seeing some chasms,” Clark said. “And they’re exploiting them to slow this down.”
That’s all the more reason to re-examine Jewett Street, Fournier said. The recreation/community center had Initially been proposed to be located in a spot near Shelburne Limestone on Jewett Street, but community concerns around truck traffic was what prompted some of the board’s second guessing, he said.
If the town can resolve that issue, Jewett Street could end up being the final place. Or maybe not.
“Location-wise, (Jewett Street) could be a struggle,” Fournier said. “There may have to be some kind of changes, and maybe (the rec center) won’t be all at one site. Maybe it’s better if it’s done a different way. I don’t know just because of the conversations that people have over the location.”
The selectboard agreed to put the next discussion about the proposed recreation/community on its agenda for its Aug. 22 meeting. At that time, Clark is expected to bring any collected information to the board.
