SWANTON — Where will the new Swanton recreation/community center be located? To be determined.
The Swanton Town Selectboard met Tuesday night to have its final discussion on the property options available for its new planned recreation/community center, but the decision was withheld as one last option still needs to come in.
“If this works out, town residents will appreciate we took the time,” Selectboard vice-chair Ed White said.
The selectboard didn’t say where the proposed property is located. Selectboard Chair Earl Fournier said the property owner requested keeping his name out of public view as the town pursues negotiations on a potential price, but information about the property should be available within a week.
The exemption on public info is allowed under Vermont’s sunshine laws, which allows boards to meet behind closed doors during the “negotiating or securing of real estate purchase or lease options.”
Earlier this year, the board had sent out a request for proposal on property options, which had a deadline set for mid-July. This additional property that came in one month late, however, is too good to be ignored.
“If it’s going to be available, we have to take a look at it,” Fournier said.
Public feedback
Members of the public who were in attendance Tuesday night didn’t love the news. They had come prepared to button down a location and move forward with the project.
Search committee member and former selectperson Joel Clark, for example, presented the board with a short review of eight total property options – including the two that came from the board’s latest search – to jump start the conversation.
The proposed locations include various positions near the current Swanton recreation fields as well as the town’s 4th Street property, 53 Lafar St. and 100 Lavoie Avenue.
Out of the eight proposed site plans, the 4th Street property could need additional brownfield remediations, which would extend the project by years as the town underwent potential environmental remediation efforts. Also, both 53 Lafar St. and 100 Lavoie Avenue would still need to be purchased.
Eliminating those as options would leave five various locations for the facility immediately near the current Swanton recreation fields. The area with the most room for a 9,000 square foot facility ended up being where the recreation committee proposed the facility be located in the first place – on the western side of the ball fields.
“It just makes the most sense,” recreation committee chair Betsy Fournier said from the audience.
“Not everyone thinks that way,” Earl Fournier replied.
One of the major problems with the proposed site is vehicle access. There are two potential entrances to the Swanton rec fields – Jewett Street and Blake Street. The first is narrow with a lot of truck traffic and the second doesn’t connect directly to the site.
If Blake Street can be upgraded to allow for better traffic access, it could eliminate one of the major sticking points for the location, Earl Fournier said.
The Swanton selectboard initially set aside $600,000 to help pay for development and construction costs related to the proposed recreation/community center back in September 2022. As Clark noted, a year after the allocation was made, the selectboard still hasn’t selected a location.
The board is also waiting for the results of a feasibility study meant to look closely at the site and determine some of the future costs related to the growth of the recreation committee. The report is expected to be completed next month.
As for the remaining timeline on the project, Fournier said he thinks the board will be able to present a vision and initial plan for the proposed Swanton Recreation/Community Center for voters to consider on Town Meeting Day.
The question of funding would then need to be considered and solved before moving forward with final design and construction.
After those in attendance pushed the board to keep moving on the project, Fournier said he understood that community members wanted to see more movement, but the importance of the project required weighing all the options to make sure whatever is built does what it’s intended.
“If we do this right, it’s going to affect Swanton for generations,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.