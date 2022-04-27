SWANTON — Swanton Town voters said “yes” to retail cannabis on Tuesday evening, while Village voters said “no.”
Whether or not to allow retail cannabis in Swanton Village and Town was put before Village voters for the second time and Town voters for the first time on Tuesday. On Town Meeting Day in March, the village voted the measure down by six votes in a count of 125 to 119, and again voted it down on Tuesday in a vote of 127 in favor with 138 against.
The Town, however, voted to approve the measure in a vote of 190 in favor and 159 against the measure, meaning that retail cannabis sales will be possible within Town limits, but not in the Village.
Voters in Swanton, Highgate and Franklin also approved the revised Missisquoi Valley Union School District budget of $40,767,254 in a vote of 542 in favor and 513 against. The initially proposed budget of $41.5 million was voted down on Town Meeting Day.
Cuts in the revised budget include a Highgate teacher added last year, as well as some dues, legal services and negotiations. Superintendent Julie Regimbal said this was possible because often she and the board work cohesively without the need for an attorney for negotiations, which eliminated those expenses.
Regimbal also clarified that the tax rate in accordance with the new budget would be going down in every town in the district, and the spending per equalized pupil is going down more than seven cents.
The original MVSD budget reflected an increase of over 6% from last year’s budget, and narrowly failed in a vote of 611 to 634. All other articles were passed.
