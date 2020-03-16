SWANTON – Pending a meeting of the Town Selectboard, the town of Swanton does not currently plan to close any municipal buildings in response to the possible spread of COVID-19.
Town Administrator David Jescavage told the Messenger that there were “no plans to curtail operations,” nor to close buildings to the public.
Jescavage informed the Messenger that custodial staff at Town Hall have been and will continue to be thorough in their attention to surfaces that can be touched.
The Selectboard will be meeting on Tuesday evening as originally scheduled. Any changes to the town’s COVID-19 response will be made then, though it is not currently on the agenda.
Despite Swanton’s current no-closures stance, Jescavage urges residents to be careful, noting that the town’s annual rabies clinic, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, has been canceled due to the virus. Per an executive order by Governor Phil Scott, public gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited, and residents are encouraged to stay home and indoors whenever possible.