SWANTON — In a zoom meeting Tuesday night, the Swanton Selectboard unanimously voted not to sell a town-owned plot of land on 4th Street to a local developer, who intended to build new apartments on it.
“I was surprised that the board voted to take the offer off the table,” said developer Tyler Stanislas, owner of Stanislas Property Services. “I won’t be interested in buying if they up the price.”
Selectboard Chair James Guilmette said he was surprised at the amount of turnout at the zoom meeting, and that the board intended to give community members a year to come up with a cohesive plan for the property.
“Some people think there should be a community center, some people think the school should use it as a parking lot,” Guilmette said Wednesday. “There are many different ideas...We’ll see what they come up with. It got enough support last night, and we felt we owed it to them to give them a chance to come up with something.”
Stanislas and the town selectboard had been in talks to sell the property — which has been for sale for eight years — for $100,000, but Guilmette said no papers had been signed yet.
Stanislas and Guilmette confirmed that the teen center in Swanton recently closed, but community members expressed interest in potentially building a community center on the property to host events.
A parking lot for access to the rail trail was also proposed.
“If they are going to put a parking lot there, they need to consider drug use and extra policing that comes at taxpayer expense,” Stanislas said.
In the meeting, former town administrator Dick Thompson read a letter he had submitted to the board in support of the sale. He said the land has been for sale long enough and it was time for it to go, but said he would also support delaying the sale if that was how the board voted.
Joel Clark read a letter representing the Swanton Enhancement Project, the Swanton Recreation Department and others interested in weighing in on the future, and expressed support for the delay of the sale.
Clark said the group intended to submit a plan no later than February of next year.
“Once this piece of property is sold, it no longer becomes available for greater public benefit,” Clark said.
Since the last meeting about the project in February, Clark said the Swanton Recreation Board of Directors, Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, Northern Tier Center for Health, the Missisquoi Valley School Board, the Swanton Planning Commission and other community stakeholders have proposed possible discussion and collaboration to utilize the space on a community level.
Betsy Fournier, Michelle Nordberg and Chris Sweeney spoke in favor of a delay and time to think about the possibilities the land could provide for expanding recreation.
Clark also referenced an editorial written by Emerson Lynn, the former owner of the St. Albans Messenger, and said he counted more than 40 names of Swanton residents who asked for a delay of the sale.
“There’s a lot of potential here tonight to take a positive step forward for the community,” Clark said. “By delaying the sale for one year, as the Swanton Enhancement Project originally requested, and taking the opportunity to develop a comprehensive plan to improve recreational opportunities for Swanton, we’re setting the stage for something we can look back 20 years from now and say ‘Yes. It was worth it.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.