SWANTON – To engage with the community before Town Meeting Day, Swanton Recreation is launching its first “Winter Escapades.”
Scheduled for the week before March 2, the new program will turn Swanton’s recreation fields into a winter wonderland where people can spend an afternoon or two skating, playing putt-putt golf and enjoying the snow.
While plans are still being put in place, recreation director Nicole Draper said the goal is to focus on the week of Feb. 27 to March 2 to create more community engagement leading up to the annual municipal election.
“It’s a way for the community to really engage with recreation and wellness and come on out and engage with each other,” she said. “Winter is that time of year when people can feel more isolated, and we want people to feel engaged with us.”
Swanton Recreation is preparing for the event now. Town workers have already set up the ice-skating rink, which may need a few days yet to fully freeze before people can start using it.
Draper said she also has plans to create a “yeti golf course,” or a mini-golf course in the snow, and during winter escapades week, she’ll be hiring some live music to entertain attendees. The exact schedule, however, is still being finalized.
In addition to the day’s events, warming areas, snow coloring kits and hot cocoa will also be available.
To cover the related costs, Draper secured a $4,000 grant from AARP Vermont’s placemaking program. The funds will go toward specialized seating that are made to accommodate the needs of older people so they can also participate in the event.
She described the seats as a mix between a bench and chair that are made so people feel more secure and balanced when they sit down.
The escapades, however, won’t be the only thing people can do down at the Swanton recreation fields this winter.
Draper is also hoping people take advantage of the recreation department’s rental items in order to enjoy the winter weather and Swanton’s facilities. She said that the department has a long list of equipment, such as snowshoes, sleds and skates that people can check out to enjoy Swanton’s recreation assets, essentially for free.
Residents just need to visit the recreation department’s offices at 1600 Jewett Street to see what they have to offer.
“We want people to see where we are, and what we’re doing,” Draper said. “It’s mind blowing that a lot of the community doesn’t know that we’re here. We want to share this incredibly valuable asset with everyone.”
In related news, the Swanton Town selectboard approved a $14,770 contract with Cross Consulting to create the early design and engineering schematics for Swanton’s new community center.
Draper explained that the new facility, to be located near Swanton’s recreation fields, will increase the amount of indoor space the department has access to, as well as act as a central location for community events.
Those attending the winter escapades will be able to see where the town plans on putting the new facility and get more information about the town’s efforts in recreation.
“It gives people the opportunity to come on out and see the things that we’ve been working on all year long and answer questions if people don’t have time otherwise,” Draper said.
