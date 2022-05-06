SWANTON — Any piece of clay can be transformed into a vessel, but it is the artist that makes the sculpture unique.
Swanton School students, with the help of Principal Chris Dodge, are learning this first hand.
Joining forces with STEM teacher Christine DePatie, Dodge transformed a pinch pot pottery lesson into a six-week STEM project where each sixth grader discovered their inner ecological artist.
“Giving them a taste of being able to be creative as part of the science lesson is always huge to me,” DePatie said. “Getting them to think about things like plates and cups … They’re learning that everything has been created.”
Using clay and a basic mug model to begin, the students learned how to shape them, dry them, fire them, glaze them and fire them again. They learned about different glazes and sealants and how much water is lost from the clay during the firing. Each of the students designed their own unique vessel with a custom paint job and got to take theirs home.
“We learned that we have to put the color glazes on before the clear glaze,” sixth-grader Oliver Gagne said. “If you put the clear glaze on first, the color glazes just melt off.”
“We also learned we have to knead the dough to get all of the air bubbles out,” classmate Samantha Sears added. “Air expands [when it gets hot], and it can make it explode in the kiln.”
STEM through pottery
DePatie’s lessons at Swanton School are notoriously interesting and fun, whether it’s studying the science of fireworks, designing space suits or making plastics while theorizing about living on Mars.
“I’m a STEM teacher, and I don’t take that lightly,” DePatie said. “It’s [STEM] very much a mindset. Everything is STEM … Once you can make the connection between something they’re interested in — like fireworks, like pottery — you can bridge that connection [in their learning.]”
As a science, technology, engineering and math teacher, DePatie is required to teach about chemical and physical changes to matter. She found she could include studies of many different fields – such as thermogenics, the study of heat — under the umbrella of pottery.
“This group of students, because of COVID, have not had the opportunity to create,” DePatie said. “This gave them the opportunity to make something their own and bring something home.”
Throughout the process of shaping the clay, creating their mug, drying the vessel, firing it, glazing it and firing it again, the students were tasked with understanding the vocabulary, scientific equations, mathematical calculations and pottery design up until the creation of their final cup.
“We learned that when you put on the white overcoat, it will stick the pot to the kiln when you fire it if you’re not careful,” Sears said. “Then you have to use a chisel to get it out.”
Students learned about “wedging” or kneading the clay and grog, which lends structure to pots that may have higher walls. They also learned which styles of mugs keep liquid hot longer and why. They learned that clay shrinks by 12% once fired in the kiln, and studied the Potter’s Periodic Table of Elements. They had to wait until their projects were “leather hard” underneath a plastic bag, which takes a few days, before firing them in the kiln.
An ecological mission
DePatie said her classes have been studying how the Earth, through its natural processes, “recycles” itself, renewing its natural resources as it can. But humans — sixth graders included — need to be aware of their personal impact on the environment, and reusing containers was one way everyone can do that.
“We are trying to make that connection to our roles as humans,” DePatie said. “They had the opportunity through this project to look at chemistry in a different way. We think of chemistry often as things exploding or bubbling over … This was a way to realize chemistry can be quiet.”
When asked about what inspires her lessons, DePatie said she always keeps one goal at the forefront of her mind.
“Discovery,” she said. “That’s my team name. I don’t want to tell my students things, I want them to find it out on their own. Sometimes we have to plant a whole lot of seeds, sometimes not so much, but learning is always about discovery.”
Creators and their clay
All four of Swanton’s sixth grade classes — about 75 students in total — participated, and the final products each reflected the uniqueness of the student artist and what was important to them.
“The whole project really brought us together as a team,” DePatie said. “It was all hands on deck.”
For Gagne, that meant painting stripes on the outside of his mug to make it look like a basketball hoop to honor one of his favorite sports. In making the rim extra-wide, the mug could not only serve as a cereal bowl but as a game piece to toss pom-poms into.
Kolby Bowlby modeled his mug after one Dodge had made for his mother. The handle is inspired by a mermaid’s tale because his mother’s name is Ariel, after Hans Christen Andersen’s tale The Little Mermaid.
Mallory Tipper painted her vessel with white and blue stripes to represent her hockey team through the Missisquoi Amateur Hockey Association, while Sears made a teacup with cotton candy stripes on the side, a yellow handle and an orange heart painted at the bottom.
“I like cotton candy, and I like drinking tea when I’m sick,” Sears said.
The hardest part about their pottery project?
“Waiting,” Sears said.
