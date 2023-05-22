SWANTON – Should Swanton move forward with new sidewalks? After revisiting the project, the Swanton Town Selectboard wants to ask the community.
During the selectboard’s first May meeting, project lead Bethany Remmers visited the board to relay the latest progress on Swanton’s sidewalk projects, but selectboard members had bigger questions about whether they’d like to move forward with the project due to high costs.
“I'm not sure that we can support this any further,” selectboard member Steve Bourgeois said. “Back in 2016, things were different. We’re in 2023. Things are much different, and perhaps it’s time for us to make a decision whether we’re going to move forward. … I’m very concerned about the ongoing cost.”
Selectboard Vice Chair Ed White agreed.
“It concerns me deeply, that the further we go and if we’re not able to get new funding, where the hell are we going to get the money,” White said.
The Sidewalks: Revisited
The locations of the two lengths of sidewalks constituting the project were initially identified back in 2016.
The first – recommended to connect the end of the existing Swanton Fit and Healthy Recreation Path with the western limits of the Swanton Village sidewalk system – would extend along the western shoulder of South River Street.
The second proposed location would extend along the northern side of Route 78 to give students better pedestrian access to Missisquoi Valley Union High School.
A 2017 scoping study estimated that both projects, in total, would cost $1.5 million to construct. Those costs today will most likely be higher after years of heavy inflation.
The project has also gotten more complicated.
The latest comments from the Vermont Agency of Transportation, for example, lay out that the project could need to widen or cut down some driveways to meet state regulations on sidewalks. Easements also still have to be acquired.
Meanwhile, the Town of Swanton will also need to identify funding sources for the project, although there are grants available. Remmers recommended that the town apply to a Vermont Bicycle and Pedestrian grant program by June to help with the costs, especially since there is now federal money available to help specifically with ongoing projects hampered by inflation.
The board, however, showed some hesitancy. Bourgeois’ comments and White’s support re-iniatived a larger conversation about moving forward with the project after they cited cost concerns.
Board members also commented on the potential future maintenance costs for the sidewalk. If the town is unable to contract the work, Bourgeois said they may need to invest in a sidewalk plow to keep the additional 4,000 feet of proposed sidewalk clear.
Pulling out of the project, however, would also have its own cost. To pay for the initial scoping study, a roughly $64,000 federal grant was provided to the Town of Swanton, and if it withdraws from the project, the town would have to pay back 80% of it, or about $50,000.
The town could also choose to opt out of the project right before paying for construction, which would bring them through the rest of the permitting process. The overall price tag for leaving at that point, however, would be closer to $90,000 since the town would need to pay Northwest Regional Planning Commission to follow through with the permitting work.
Community input
As the conversation continued, Town Manager Brian Savage recommended the board hold on making any decisions at that time to better gauge community sentiment on the project.
The selectboard members agreed.
“I think I’d like to hear what they’d want to do more so than just five people,” selectboard member Cody Hemenway said.
Selectboard member Nicole Draper, who is also Swanton’s recreation director, stressed that there’s real benefits to follow through with the sidewalk project, as she often sees children walking to the high school along Route 78.
She also knows that sidewalks and community walkability are often cited as features that people want to see developed as towns grow.
“It’s something that people really look for when they’re moving to a community,” she said.
Selectboard Chair Earl Fournier said he’s been thinking a lot about the sidewalk project, and he’s gone back and forth between keeping and canceling the project.
“Probably at the last meeting I might have agreed that maybe we’ve gone far enough, I’m not so sure tonight,” he said.
To help with the decision, he asked the town to contact as many people involved with the project – the rec committee, the high school, the landowners and the business owners – for the public meeting. The more people there, the better it is for the town.
“If people don’t want to cooperate, this could be a mess,” he said.
