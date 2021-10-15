SWANTON — On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Swanton School raised a new Abenaki tribal flag under the watchful eye of a hawk who flew in to watch the ceremony.
In the morning, the Sage and Stacy Gould, members of the Abenaki of the Missisquoi, were presenting two new Abenaki flags and hundreds of dollars of literature to The Missisquoi Valley Union School District when the enormous bird flew overhead, coming to land in a nearby tree.
The arrival of the hawk was not only symbolic, but a manifestation of the Great Spirit and a very good omen, said Brenda Gagne, president of the Parent Advisory Committee.
“The hawk is a sign of freedom,” Gagne explained. “It’s a sign of power and knowledge. For it to show itself in the middle of my daughter and granddaughter presenting the flags, it's a sign that ‘Creator,’ ‘Chinois, the Great Spirit’ is proud.”
The moment held many in the crowd spellbound, emotional and reverent through the flag-raising, Swanton School principal Chris Dodge told the Messenger.
“It felt like a great honor to experience that,” he said.
The MVUSD remained open for Indigenous Peoples’ Day this year, and lessons and activities about Native Americans were woven into the day across the schools, Dodge said.
Sixth grade students began their day at the Swanton School with an announcement over the loudspeaker proclaiming the students’ honor and acknowledgment of the Abenaki of Missisquoi, their sacred land and their culture.
“We take this moment today to affirm our commitment to equity for everyone in our school community, and to be respectful stewards of the land we inhabit,” the acknowledgement read.
Gagne said her hope is to eventually see more than one day of acknowledgment during the year: she wants the Abenaki, their history and their culture to be part of regular lessons in school.
The gifts to their local schools, Gagne said, were an Abenaki way of saying “thank you” for the recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day and for staying open to teach about Native American history and culture.
“At a time where there is so much divisiveness in our world, work like this that brings people together and promotes acceptance and tolerance is some of the most critical work we can do,” Gagne said. “This is Ndakinna. Our homeland.”
The gifts
The Goulds presented two new Abenaki flags to the Swanton School community, replacing the torn and tattered one on the flagpole.
“When the flag first was raised, I cried,” Gagne said.
The Abenaki flag became a permanent addition to the flagpole in November 2019, when it was raised alongside the American flag, the Prisoners of War MIA flag and the State of Vermont flag.
In addition to the two new flags, MVU schools on Monday received $800 worth of books as a part of the federal Title VI education funding for Indian Education, which is overseen by the PAC.
Title VI funding is granted-based on a formula from the U.S. Office of Indian Education, helping the MVUSD meet the special educational and cultural academic needs of Indigenous students.
Gagne said Swanton schools received $800, Highgate received $550, and Franklin received $325 dollars worth of literature for their collections.
A hopeful people
The name of the Missisquoi people means “land of the flint.”
“Without flint, there is no fire,” Gagne said. “Without fire, there is no light.”
The Abenaki communities of the Missisquoi are a tightly knit group of deeply-spiritual people whose culture is tightly wound to the earth, Gagne said.
They have had to fight for their human rights as Indigenous people since the arrival of Europeans to America, she added.
“Why do we talk about the Nazis and Hitler, when we don’t talk about what happened right here?” Gagne said. “We are at war with the State of Vermont until something is done about teaching what has happened to our people. Until it is taught, no one can guarantee that it will never happen again.”
The Abenaki continue their traditions of keeping community, drumming and dancing, but the onset of COVID-19 has made gathering difficult. It was hoped, Gagne said, that the traditions would someday not only continue, but increase in size and frequency as their communities grow.
“This land belongs to our people,” Gagne said. “Our people are still here. We are all still here.”
