SWANTON — Just when the clouds seemed darkest and most bleak, Swanton School’s principal Chris Dodge saw them part to shine an unexpected ray of light onto his desk.
“[The note] simply said, ‘Dear Mr. Dodge, You work hard. Thank you for being the principal,’” he recalled. “It immediately helped me refocus on what was most important and move forward. Sometimes, I think we underestimate the power of simple, kind gestures. We may not see the tangible outcomes of being kind, but they are there.”
The Kindness Challenge is a nationwide initiative encouraging students and staff to participate in random acts of kindness for one week, the third week in January.
Whether it’s a warm hug or a note, school communities are encouraged to share their victories big and small with the ones who surround them day-to-day.
At the Swanton School, educators passed out a list of 25 things kids could do at home for the Kindness Challenge: smiling at 25 people, holding the door or even buying flowers for the school secretary.
While staff in the Missisquoi Valley School District usually participate in the Challenge, when fourth grade teacher Nicole Jamison brought up the idea this year, she found many staff alongside her scrambling with increased duties, dealing with state guidelines and missing classrooms of students due to COVID-19.
Another project, albeit short-term, seemed a challenge for many who were already burning every candle in the box at both ends.
But Principal Dodge along with several other teachers agreed to participate however they could anyway, Jamison told the Messenger.
“Initially, they were wary of what it would do for their schedules,” Jamison said. “Which is completely understandable. I know what we’re all going through.”
The result of the Kindness Bingo, 25-smiles a day, holding doors open and notes for teachers proved to be the lily in the concrete.
Shifting schedules, requirements, check-ins, long hours and making sure their students were safe wrung many teachers out to dry mentally and emotionally. But when the bell rang, they were there. When their students came back to school, they were there. When a parent phoned or sent a note, MVSD teachers, like so many across Franklin County, were there.
And one day last week, Jamison received a note from the parents of Brooklyn Rich, one of her fourth graders participating in the Kindness Challenge. While Brooklyn’s presentation was humble and understated, the note struck deep into Jamison’s heart.
Last week, Brooklyn had not only stepped up to help cook dinner, wash dishes, take care of the family dog and other chores without complaint, but for over five hours she dutifully helped her family move a friend’s entire business from one location to another, constantly asking, “What can I do more?”
“Kids said things like ‘Thank you for being my teacher,” Jamison said. “I hope it made a difference in peoples’ lives. I hope that they felt that hand on their back.”
Kindness in the age of COVID
By 7 a.m. every morning, many teachers have left their warm beds, families and half-full pots of coffee to fly out the door and be with their students. COVID-19 brought about institutional and infrastructural challenges that no one could foresee. Educators, nurses, staff and administrators battened down their proverbial hatches every day, expectant for another curveball to be thrown their way.
Career teachers like Jamison, though, are the ones who arrive first and stay until dusk, always putting their students — who are like family — far before their own personal needs. Teaching is heart-work, and for them no hill is too great a climb for their students, Jamison said.
“If I didn't get to teach them the difference between nouns and verbs today, I at least got to smile with them,” Jamison said. “To tell them how important they are, and how important it is they are in school.”
Less than a dozen teachers formally agreed to participate in this year’s Kindness Challenge at Swanton School because plates for educators, everywhere, are bursting at the seams.
But the students found a hidden strength to battle through their personal challenges this week, Jamison said, and surprised their own teachers, staff and families with small acts of goodness during Kindness Week.
“My class loved it,” Jamison said.
Rich was just one of many stars that cast her light extra bright last week: the note from her parents to Jamison, much like the note that Dodge received on his desk, was not only a surprise but in its own way, an unexpected ‘hug’ for many educators across the county.
“[Our students] still care about people and each other,” Jamison said.
Contractually at Swanton School, teachers are bound to be at school from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Many educators, Jamison included, say they bring a lot of their work home to make sure they’re doing everything they can to be there for their students.
But for Jamison and so many, the Kindness Challenge was just one of many spirited, needed weeks, when their school communities became close again and helped one another in a time of need.
“Within these and many other challenges, there are a whole host of events that are beyond our control,” Dodge said in an email to the Messenger. “But one of the things we can control is how we treat others, and that can make a world of difference to someone who is struggling long-term or just having a bad day or tough moment. … Something as simple as a kind note, a smile and wave, or encouraging words, can change a person's day. That kind of simple support really does make a huge difference in a time when everyone is working so hard within a whole new set of rules and circumstances.”
