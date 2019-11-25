MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday the appointment Swanton’s Kathy Lavoie to the State Board of Education, according to a statement from Scott’s office.
“Kathy has been a leader in her community and our state, and has a long history of public service,” Scott said in a statement. “As we work to build a cradle-to-career education system with a greater focus on early care and learning, career and technical education and trades training, Kathy’s experience will add an important perspective to the Board.”
“I want to thank Governor Scott for the confidence he’s placed in me,” Lavoie said in a statement. “I look forward to getting to work and doing my part to help ensure every Vermont child has access to a quality education system that prepares them for an impactful career right here in Vermont.”
Currently the program manager at the Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center, Lavoie previously served as the executive director of the Franklin Grand Isle Workforce Investment Board and, between 2000 and 2008, represented the Franklin – 5 district in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Her appointment, which officially began Nov. 18, fills a vacancy on the board that was left open following the resignation of then-state education board chair Krista Huling in August.
Lavoie’s appointment expires on Feb. 28, 2021.