SWANTON — Swanton could be looking at some fresh new apartments on 4th Street in a few years on property that has been for sale for almost a decade, officials say.
But only if the people of Swanton say yes, according to Selectboard Chair James Guilmette, and all are invited to attend a meeting on March 16 at 7:10 p.m. to discuss the issue.
“We represent all of the people,” Guilmette said. “So we want to hear from them, from all of the taxpayers. Do they want us to sell it?”
The triangular property across the street from Swanton Elementary School measures just over an acre, Guilmette said, and will sell for $100,000 to Tyler Stanislas if a purchase and sale agreement is reached.
“I told them, if the town doesn’t want (the sale to go through) that’s alright,” Stanislas told the Messenger. “I want them to be okay with it.”
According to Guilmette, the town voted to sell the property to offset the building of the new town garage at the time.
But Swanton has been hitting a dry market since then.
“We’ve had very few offers ... This is the best offer that we’ve had,” said Mark Rocheleau, vice chair of the Swanton Selectboard. ”This is a great opportunity to sell the property, we could pay down the town garage ... but we feel it’s important to listen to any opportunity that’s out there.”
Planning Commission Vice Chair Ed Daniel is just one of the voices urging the town to reconsider, saying that the town should consider the price of land moving forward if they wanted to purchase some for a community center or other offerings to residents.
Essentially, he said once it’s gone, it’s probably gone for good.
“I think we need to take a good look at (the land and the plans),” Daniel said. “It’s not every day that the community picks up an acre of land. Then when the community starts selling land, ... you can never get it back.”
Daniel suggested considering building a community center or a place for suppers, luncheons and events.
He said he just wanted the conversation to continue, especially given the events of the previous year, the onset of COVID-19, and the seclusion many have experienced.
“I just hate to see the community start to sell land,” Daniel said. “As far as our effort … it’s changed a lot in the past year. The way people live.”
But if it did sell, Stanislas said he would undergo brownfield remediation and build a nine-unit apartment building that he could probably build for $900,000.
“It would be very similar to what I did on Lake Street (in St. Albans),” Stanislas said. “Four upstairs, four downstairs and one that had both up and downstairs.”
Stanislas said he tends to hire out for the majority of the construction, but after completion, he fully intends to keep the property as a landlord. He said rents would hover around $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,300 for a two-bedroom, with the up and downstairs apartment renting out for $1,400.
“My whole theory is someone should be saving money on renting to buy a home,” Stanislas said of his prices.
Rocheleau said, given the populations of Swanton and Vermont in general, apartments make sense.
“We’re trying to bring investors into our community,” Rocheleau said. “With an aging population, how do you bring people into your community? You want to keep people here, you want to drive people here ... You can always have more housing.”
But both Rocheleau and Guilmette agreed: the people have the last say.
“There’s probably so many possibilities for it,” Rocheleau said.
