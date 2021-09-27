SWANTON — One of the most endearing aspects of Swanton’s downtown is the pair of elegant, fluffy greeters lounging in their private pool on the green: Betty and Sam, Swanton’s mute swans.
But Monday, Sept. 20, after consultation with two veterinarians, Sam’s condition worsened and the town icon had to be put down, select board member Nicole Draper said in a Sept. 21 select board special meeting.
Park-goers had reported Sam to be having a medical episode the day before, and after a veterinary examination was diagnosed as having seizures.
“It was heartbreaking when I heard they had to euthanize Sam,” said Tanya Dufresne, assistant clerk for the Town of Swanton. “I was watching Betty, and you could tell she was lonely.”
Another swan will be brought in as Betty’s new companion, Draper said.
Adam Paxman, president of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce, said he hoped to find the next “Sam” before the winter hits.
Sam’s memory will live on in the hearts of Swanton Town as an image of grace and beauty they could call their own, as one of the legendary Swanton swans.
The Swans of Swanton were originally given to the town by Queen Elizabeth II in 1961 in honor of the bicentennial of the town and in the name of Sir William Swanton, a soldier in the Queen’s armed forces.
Paxman said Sam was about 5 years old and started having complications this week, symptoms he said came “out of the blue.”
A part of the town's lore
Paxman, who became president of the Chamber of Commerce beginning in 2008, said the swans have become an inherent part of the Swanton identity and a treasured part of town culture.
“They’re Sam and Betty,” Paxman said. “Everyone has known them that way. … It’s noticeable when a swan dies. A lot of people are extremely sad about it.”
Terry Tuck, volunteer at the Ronald F. Kilburn Transportation Depot Museum, said he’d already heard the heartbreak in the voices of his friends when they learned of Sam’s death.
“They meant a lot to me,” Tuck said. “They mean a lot to this town.”
The original swans were named Sam and Betty after Uncle Sam and the Queen mum to signify the relationship between the nations and were placed in the care of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce.
Ron Kilburn, former president of the Swanton Historical Society said the swans, which have been in their pond for six decades, have a sacred relationship with the people of Swanton.
“They may not know why there is a connection, but there is,” Kilburn told The Messenger on Friday. “After 60 years, they’re still Swanton’s swans. … We’ll miss him (Sam.)”
Popular personalities
Paxman recalled seeing children and families frequently interact with Sam and Betty during the warm months, some who had traveled from oceans away to see the beloved swans.
Tuck recalled a time when he remembers pausing to watch Sam annoy Betty by ruffling her feathers, and chuckling as she whipped around to scold him.
Tanya Dufresne, assistant clerk for the Town of Swanton, said her office window faces Sam and Betty and she liked to take walks by the swan pen to watch them on her breaks.
“We have people who call here in the spring asking when they’re going to be there,” Dufresne said. “I see families bring their children daily to see the swans and you can tell the kids get excited. I have adults that go check on them everyday. They are loved.”
