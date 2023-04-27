SWANTON — Before moving forward with its new recreation center, the Swanton selectboard is looking to better define the need with a feasibility study.
“If we do this feasibility study, we're going to have a good idea what the costs are going to be,” selectboard chair Earl Fournier said. “You're going to have the information you need to go out and get other funding.”
Still in its early stages, the Swanton Recreation Center project has been steadily moving through its development stages under the guidance of the Swanton Enhancement Project, and it received some momentum this past October when the town selectboard agreed to set aside $600,000 in its American Rescue Plan Act dollars to jump start the project.
Six months later, project coordinators – working with Cross Consulting – estimated the cost of construction at $3.4 million, but board members still have questions related to the costs that come afterward.
The end goal is to have the costs of running the department be covered by any revenue made by Swanton Rec, but that process will most likely take some time.
And as the program expands, it will be left to taxpayers to cover operational costs.
Rec director Nicole Draper provided her own estimates during last month’s selectboard meeting by using current growth trendlines. Since 2020, the department has seen a steady rise in membership, but the rest of the board argued that it wasn’t enough data to understand the larger market for recreational services.
“We know there's going to be a shortfall,” board member Steve Bourgeois said. “We need to identify that shortfall. So that we can say to the taxpayers, we're going to deliver this really nice facility, we've got all the services we're going to provide. But at the end of the day, it ain't gonna pay for itself.”
Bourgeois said the study would take a demographic look at Swanton to better understand the center’s future operational costs.
“I don't think there's anyone in this village or town that doesn't want the rec center,” he said. “We all want it. The thing is, how big is it going to be? How much can we afford? Can we find some outside funding, and the list goes on and on. We may have to change what we're looking for.”
Project coordinators are less sure of taking the time to create a feasibility study. The process requires sending out a request for proposals for a study, which will take some time to put together. The study itself will also probably require a few months before its completed.
Swanton Enhancement Project member Betsy Fournier said the board is essentially holding back the project until the feasibility study is created.
Board member Cody Hemenway agreed, making the point that local community members would rather have the center built now instead of later.
“I personally don't feel like there's a need for a feasibility study. Because being immersed in the community that I've been in for the last I don’t know how many months, that was our feasibility study. I mean, I can probably count the people on one hand that really don't want anything to do with this. And hundreds if not thousands of people that are for it, and want it to see it go go go,” he said.
The motion to advertise for a feasibility study, however, passed by a slim margin with three of the town’s board members – Earl Fournier, Bourgeois and Ed White – voting in favor.
Hemenway voted against the motion, and Draper, who is also a selectboard member, abstained.
“My biggest concern is that the feasibility study is going to kind of push back anything that's hopefully any forward progress that's happening,” Hemenway said.
The selectboard didn’t know how much the study would cost, but Earl Fournier directed Town Manager Brian Savage to put out a request for proposal that would engage at least two consulting firms to pitch their ideas for a feasibility study.
