SWANTON — As Swanton Town continues its efforts to build a new recreation/community center, the selectboard is now looking for a new location.
Selectboard members voted to seek out new property via a request for proposal after discussing land options in executive session during a July 6 meeting.
Prior to the move, project planners had designated a strip of land owned by the village southwest of the Swanton Recreation fields for the new center.
It’s been 10 months since the board initially agreed to build a new Swanton Recreation Center. Designating $600,000 of Swanton’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars to pay for any planning work, selectboard members all agreed that there was a need for a recreation center. They were less clear on the details.
Despite the project’s support, not much has changed since that time.
This spring, members with the Swanton Enhancement Project and recreation board presented info they had gathered estimating future recreation needs, and they set the expected cost of the build of a 10,000 square foot building at $3.4 million.
That conversation, however, ended up going nowhere. After weighing the info created by local project organizers, selectboard members agreed to seek out a professional consultant to run a more substantial demographic model to identify what recreational assets Swanton may need.
That feasibility study is still ongoing.
Now months later, the selectboard – chaired by Earl Fournier – is asking for another planning document. At its July 6 meeting, the selectboard discussed possibly needing a master plan for the recreation department before moving forward with the build.
The request sparked a larger conversation as those in the audience pushed back. Prior to the board’s efforts to pull in more information, project organizers had been ready to rally support for a bond vote for the center, especially as questions of location, size and need had been tackled by former selectboards.
Instead, a few impassioned voices categorized the extra planning documents as more stopgaps holding up the work. Just weeks earlier, the board had shut down a long-standing sidewalk project.
By the end of the night’s discussion, however, Swanton Village Manager Bill Sheets ended up volunteering his time to help the board with pushing the project forward. Prior to his job with the village, Sheets helped organize the builds for multiple Vermont State Police facilities.
Recreation Department director Nicole Draper and Swanton Town Administrator Brian Savage were also tasked to work together with Sheets to create the request for proposal for property options, which was released on July 12.
The document asks for property options that have three to five acres, are located within or by the village and have nearby utilities.
