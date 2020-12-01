SWANTON – School officials will temporarily transition a preschool program at the Swanton Schools to remote learning after an individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent to families Monday evening, the Missisquoi Valley School District’s superintendent Julie Regimbal said Swanton Preschool will be closed to in-person learning until Dec. 10 as a result of a positive case at the school.
Regimbal said the decision to transition Swanton’s preschool programming to remote learning came from both “an abundance of caution” and from the impacts the required quarantining following a COVID-19 exposure had had on school staff.
In response to a follow-up email from the Messenger, Regimbal confirmed there were no plans for any other classes to transition to remote learning following Monday’s announcement and no plans currently for the elementary school as a whole to transition to remote learning.
“They are the only program… affected and it is only due to the requirements of quarantine and its impact on staffing levels that have led to the decision to go remote until December 10,” Regimbal told the Messenger. “We have no plans to go remote as a school in the current set of circumstances.”
Two cases overall have been found among the students and staff of Swanton Schools, according to Regimbal’s letter. Only one individual had been in school during a time period known as an “infectious period,” when the individual is asymptomatic but can still potentially spread COVID-19.
Due to patient privacy laws, the school district did not specify whether those testing positive for COVID-19 from the school were students or members of the school’s staff.
According to Regimbal’s letter, all of those potentially exposed to a case of COVID-19 in the school will be notified and be asked to quarantine according to Vermont’s public health guidelines.
Regimbal’s letter also asks parents to continue making sure their children were following public health practices like mask wearing and hand washing, and asks parents to keep their children home if they're ill.
“We will continue to communicate changes and updates with you,” Regimbal wrote in her letter. “With your participation, we believe we can create a safe and fun experience for your children.”
According to Vermont’s health department, as of Sunday evening, there have been 128 cases of COVID-19 within Vermont’s public schools since the start of the school year in September.
In virtually all but a handful of cases, health officials believe those testing positive for COVID-19 within Vermont’s schools likely contracted the disease from their respective communities rather than within the schools themselves.
As of the health department’s latest update, 21 cases of COVID-19 have been found within Swanton since the respiratory disease was first identified in Vermont in March.
A copy of Regimbal’s letter to parents can be found below.
