SWANTON VILLAGE – Police are asking for help in identifying a man involved in an aggravated assault in the area of Canada and Spring streets in Swanton Village shortly after noon on Sunday.
According to the Swanton Village Police Dept. (SVPD), the suspect in question and another man identified as Chad Rocheleau had reportedly followed the victim and his wife to the Canada Street and Spring Street area after a verbal altercation with the family at the Swanton Dollar General.
The suspect had attacked the victim with a steel belt and struck the victim’s arm, causing a “severe laceration,” before fleeing north on Spring Street in what police described as a silver vehicle, SVPD said in a statement issued Monday.
Police said the vehicle may have been a Ford Focus.
The victim and his wife had been with their three young children at the time, police said.
According to SVPD, the suspect is described as a heavyset white male with short, blonde hair. At the time of the assault, the individual was wearing a blue sweatshirt with white stripes tracing his sleeves, jeans, a light-colored bandana and sunglasses.
SVPD is asking that anyone with information related to Sunday’s assault contact the department at (802) 868-4100 or online at www.swanton.net/police/, where people wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip.
SVPD can also be reached over social media.