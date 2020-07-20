SWANTON VILLAGE – Police are asking for help with finding an unidentified male seen in Swanton with an “armful” of reportedly stolen American flags early Sunday morning.
According to the Swanton Village Police Department (SVPD), police were dispatched to Swanton’s Canada Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning after hearing of a “male standing in the roadway of Canada Street with items in his hands.”
Responding police were reportedly met with taunts from the unidentified male, according to a statement from SVPD. The man then reportedly fled, dropping “multiple American Flags” in the street that were later recovered by police.
According to SVPD, surveillance footage from a nearby house “showed the same male encountered by Swanton Police” stealing the home’s American flag while carrying an “armful of American flags.”
Police are asking that anyone in the area who had a flag stolen between Saturday night and Sunday morning reach out to SVPD to report the theft and make arrangements to help identify a recovered flag.
According to SVPD, the department is still looking for the individual encountered by police Sunday morning and is urging anyone with information regarding the stolen flags to contact SVPD at (802) 868-4100 or online at http://www.swanton.net/police/.