SWANTON – People in Swanton will have a chance to help define the community’s sidewalk needs – and all it might take is an autumn stroll through a familiar neighborhood with a clipboard in hand.
Swanton’s Healthy Community Task Force is planning a community-wide walk audit scheduled for early October, inviting residents to join task force members for a walk through one of six Swanton neighborhoods.
While on the road, residents will be asked to write down what they notice about a street’s “walkability” – a catch-all term used for describing how pedestrian-friendly a community could be.
And that could mean a number of things for volunteers on their first walk audit.
An AARP walk audit worksheet shared by members of the task force during an audit on Wednesday quizzed walkers on everything from crosswalks and bike lanes to vehicle speeds and road signs.
In the hands of Wednesday’s walking crew, that meant even the clumps of grass growing over the village green’s sidewalks couldn’t escape scrutiny – by one offhand estimate, almost a foot of sidewalk could be buried beneath some of the grass clumps growing over the sidewalks’ edges.
“This edging needs to be taken care of,” Michelle Nordberg, a Swanton resident who joined the task force for Wednesday’s audit, said, lamenting how much it narrowed the sidewalk’s path and inspiring observations from others that the narrowed walkways could be a particular challenge for wheelchairs.
“This is why we like to have different people on these audits,” Betsy Fournier, a RiseVT wellness specialist and the cochair of the Swanton Enhancement Project, said. “We all look at this stuff differently.”
According to town officials, results from already completed trial audits and the formal community audit in October will help municipal leaders prioritize maintenance and construction projects for years to come, potentially affecting long-term sidewalk plans for both the village and the town.
“I think we’re looking for a priority list,” Heather Buczkowski, a member of town’s selectboard who also volunteers for Swanton’s Healthy Community Task Force, told the Messenger. “It’ll help us answer what can be put off, what needs to be addressed immediately.”
The idea for walk audits actually came in part from town leadership, reportedly prompted by a meeting between the town’s selectboard and a pair of residents from Maquam Shore Road – future Healthy Community Task Force members Lise MacDonald and Christine Sweeny – who were concerned about pedestrian safety on their residential lakeside road.
Following those conversations, according to Fournier, selectperson Joel Clark asked about an “inventory” of Swanton’s sidewalks, inspiring the now-planned sidewalk audit.
Those audits, by being turned over to the public at large, would allow the town and village to view their sidewalk needs in a different light than what a public works department-led inventory or municipal planning work could find, Fournier said.
“We just want to see it from a different lens,” Fournier said. “Everybody has a different point of view.”
Results from those audits could lead to easy fixes a busy public works department or highway crew might not otherwise catch, task force members suggested, or inform larger, possibly unidentified priorities for sidewalk projects.
Some results might also compliment larger pedestrian plans already underway in the town and village, where several areas – like the Merchant’s Row’s intersection with Grand Avenue and Canada Street – are the subject of major scoping studies for sought-after pedestrian and traffic improvements.
The intersection near Merchant’s Row drew particular attention during Wednesday’s audit, itself a training run for the Healthy Community Task Force to lead its community audit in October.
Members of the task force noted everything from the poor visibility for walkers standing on the village green’s corner to the more confusing nature of an intersection that could muddle traffic as it passes through the village and by the village green.
“Every town has a dysfunctional junction,” Fournier, who led Wednesday’s audit, said at the corner of the village green as the group looked out toward Merchant’s Row, “and this one is ours.”
Opposite of the Merchant’s Row intersections with Grand Avenue, toward Church Street, Wednesday’s walkers picked up on another challenge with the village green’s sidewalk web.
The sidewalk dipped toward a crosswalk connecting the village green to the covered walkway tracing Church Street’s storefronts toward Merchant’s Row. Where the crosswalk met Church Street’s walkway, however, was a set of steps – a blatant accessibility issue members of the task force zeroed in on.
The only handicap entrance sat in an alley bisecting the two commercial buildings at Church Street’s intersection with Merchant’s Row, forcing wheelchair-bound pedestrians through the parking lot.
Across the park, the auditors found rugged sidewalks slouching toward lips from where the sidewalk met the road, corners where traffic sped by walkers without slowing for crosswalks and other challenges that could be met with both short term and long term planning.
Some things also looked good to members of the Healthy Community Task Force. Some stretches of sidewalk on the village green seemed neatly intact, and, ultimately, both sides of Grand Avenue has sidewalks tracing either side, making the major thoroughfare a relatively safe stretch of walkable street.
It led the task force to ultimately agree that the village green’s sidewalks were “fair,” to quote Fournier’s conclusion.
“It’s crossing the street that’s the challenge,” Sweeny remarked.
According to Fournier, the group’s work was important. Swanton, she said, was “a movable community” filled with people who enjoyed outdoor activity. Fournier and several others present Wednesday said it was vital that Swanton be able to build on that penchant for outdoor exercise.
“I think our community is one of the most movable communities I’ve been to,” Fournier said. “We have so much going for us.”
They hope members of that community can turnout in October to help be a part of that conversation.
Should any Swanton residents want to help, the Healthy Community Task Force’s community audit is currently planned for Oct. 10, starting on Swanton’s village green.