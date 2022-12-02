SWANTON —A Swanton man who killed his neighbor back in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
James Mulholland, 25, of Swanton, had been walking along Second Street with his girlfriend when a neighbor's dog approached him. The resulting altercation resulted in the shooting death of 32-year-old Kyle Labelle.
According to court records, police obtained video of the incident, which showed Mulholland shooting 11 rounds at Labelle after the two began arguing on June 5, 2020.
The fight initially escalated when Labelle had asked Mulholland to leave his dog alone, and at one point, Mulholland could be heard threatening Labelle after the two approached each other and began arguing.
“I’ll let you know right now if you threaten to kill me again, I’ll put you six feet under,” Mulholland said, according to court records.
He then pulled out a handgun and shot 11 times, emptying the magazine before reloading the gun. Labelle died six hours later at the University of Vermont Medical Center while in surgery.
Mulholland told police that he was trying to protect his girlfriend from Labelle, and that Labelle had rushed him.
According to the affidavit, Mulholland told police investigators that he had “the same mindset as police when [they] deal with someone with their hands in their pockets.”
The video of the event, however, countered Mulholland’s narrative clearly showing that he actually approached Labelle, taking nine steps forward, before killing him and peppering Labelle’s house with bullets.
Multiple witnesses saw the incident, including both Mulholland’s and Labelle’s girlfriends at the time. Labelle’s three daughters also reportedly saw the incident from an upstairs window. Swanton police arrested Mulholland soon after the shooting when they arrived on scene, and he’s been held without bail for much of the intervening years between the incident and his sentencing hearing on Nov. 29.
A psychiatric review of Mulholland soon after the incident showed that he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after responding to a fatal fire as a volunteer with the Swanton Fire Department.
