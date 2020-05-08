ST. ALBANS TOWN – A Swanton man is facing charges for driving under the influence after police observed his vehicle drive off Interstate 89’s northbound lane and into the interstate’s median near St. Albans Thursday evening.
According to a Vermont State Police (VSP) report, police observed “a Champ Mechanical van” operated by Timothy Longley, 55, of Swanton, veer over Interstate 89’s fog line near Exit 20 in St. Albans before ultimately sliding off the interstate and coming to a rest in the interstate’s median.
VSP reported that Longley was uninjured as a result of the crash and noted minimal damage to his vehicle.
Police said an investigation found Longley was operating under the influence at the time of the accident and charged the Swanton man with driving under the influence after processing him at VSP’s barracks in St. Albans.
Longley was cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in June.