SWANTON — On Saturday evening, police released the name of a man killed in a shooting here on Friday afternoon. Kyle A. LaBelle, 32, of Swanton, died at the University of Vermont Medical Center from his injuries.
James Mulholland, 22, of Swanton, has been charged with first degree murder. He is being held without bail.
According to Swanton Police Chief Leonard Stell, Mulholland was walking past LaBelle's residence shortly before 3 p.m. when LaBelle came out to tell Mulholland not to pet LaBelle's dog. LaBelle accused Mulholland of having harmed his dog in the past.
The argument escalated, although witnesses were unable to describe what else was said, according to Stell. "At some point, James yelled out, 'I"m going to put you six feet under,' and pulled out a gun," Stell said.
A neighbor pulled out his cell phone and began filming the argument. Stell said the man told police he had never done anything like that before, but felt compelled to. "It definitely makes the investigation easier," Stell said.
Mulholland fired 11 shots, Stell said, but until the autopsy is complete police will not know how many shots hit LaBelle.
"We're still trying to put all the final details together," Stell said.
Mulholland, who has no previous criminal history, is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. He was scheduled for arraignment on Monday. He was taken into custody at the scene.
LaBelle had three young daughters.
The investigation remains ongoing. Swanton Police are asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting or the events leading up to it to call the department at 802-868-4100.
