SOUTH BURLINGTON — A Swanton man has been charged with attempting to steal catalytic converters from cars parked in the lot of Autohaus on Shelburne Road.
According to the South Burlington Police Dept. (SBPD), officers arrested Jacob Hodgdon, 39, on Wednesday morning.
The SBPD reports police were called about a man cutting catalytic converters from cars at 7:22 a.m.
A Shelburne police officer was the first to arrive at the scene and was able to detain Hodgdon with the assistance of a civilian bystander as Hodgdon attempted to flee in his vehicle.
According to the SBPD, Hodgdon initially provided a false name, but was already known to officers because of his arrest in another case for theft of catalytic converters.
Ten catalytic converters were cut from vehicles parked at the Autohaus, each valued at $1,300.
Hodgdon’s vehicle was seized as investigators seek a search warrant.
Hodgdon was arraigned in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division on charges of grand larceny, violation of conditions of release, driving while license suspended, and providing false information to law enforcement.
He was released on new conditions of release following his arraignment.
Hodgdon has pending criminal cases in Chittenden and Franklin Counties in Vermont as well as in Saratoga, Albany, and Rensselaer Counties in New York, all related to the theft of catalytic converters.
His criminal history reflects twelve failures to appear, eighteen instances of violation of probation, and six counts of violation of court imposed conditions, according to the SBPD.