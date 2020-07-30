ST. ALBANS — A Swanton man is facing charges for the sale of crack cocaine after being arrested by the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD).
According to the SAPD, Christopher Lamos, 39, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following a “lengthy investigation” by the SAPD’s Street Crimes Unit. He has been charged with three counts of selling crack cocaine.
Lamos has previously been convicted of selling cocaine and was on probation at the time of his arrest.
He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Sept. 28 to answer the charges against him.