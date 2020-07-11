SWANTON -- Vermont State Police (VSP) arrested a Swanton man for larceny June 22 as reported by the agency on July 10.
Kevin Donaldson, 41, was booked for Grand Larceny and Petit Larceny by troopers with the VSP St. Albans Barracks.
On June 22, state police were reportedly notified that several cars had been broken into on Spring Street and Monument Road in Swanton. Three separate complaints said that vehicles had been gone through and items had been stolen. The suspect is said to have been captured on camera at one of the homes.
Investigation into the incident led to a search warrant being issued and executed at Donaldson’s Swanton home where several reportedly-stolen items were recovered. Donaldson was then issued a citation for the aforementioned charges.