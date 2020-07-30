SWANTON — A Swanton man was charged with driving under the influence following a Wednesday evening traffic stop.
According to Vermont State Police, Deven M. Barrette, 29, was stopped on Route 7 following both a complaint to police and moving violations.
He was found to be operating under the influence, police said, but did not provide any information about the evidence on which that conclusion was based.
Barrette was cited for DUI, driving while license suspended and violation of conditions of release. He is to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Sept. 15 to answer the charges against him.