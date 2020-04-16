SWANTON – A Swanton man is facing charged for driving under the influence of alcohol after police stopped his vehicle Wednesday afternoon on Swanton’s Lake Street.
According to the Vermont State Police (VSP), a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop conducted by a state trooper revealed Kyle Labelle, 32, of Swanton, was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Police arrested Labelle and charged him with driving under the influence.
He was cited to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court in July.