FAIRFAX – Police charged a Swanton man with driving under the influence Monday afternoon after responding to a single vehicle crash near Nichols Road in Fairfax, the Vermont State Police (VSP) said in a Monday release.
Per a VSP statement, Michael Allard, 70, of Swanton was driving home Monday when his vehicle drifted off the road and hit a nearby tree on Route 104 near the intersection with Nichols Road.
According to the VSP, witnesses said he was driving slowly before eventually sliding off the road and responding emergency services said that, while treating Allard for minor injuries, they smelled alcohol.
VSP said Allard confirmed he had two drinks at an area Veterans of Foreign War before he started driving home.
According to police, Allard was transported to the Northwestern Medical Center for further treatment, where he was processed for a charge of driving under the influence.
He’s cited to appear in Franklin County court on Dec. 2.