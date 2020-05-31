Saturday afternoon, Swanton resident Joseph Phillips, 49, was arrested by the Vermont State Police (VSP) and charged with a count of Aggravated Assault.
Around 3:38 p.m., state police from the St. Albans Barracks was dispatched to North River Street in Swanton for a reported dispute. Upon investigation, VSP says it determined that Phillips had assaulted Tyler Honsinger by allegedly threatening him with a .380 caliber Ruger LCP handgun.
Phillips was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. He was subsequently released with a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court June 1 to answer to the charge of Aggravated Assault in addition to being issued conditions of release.