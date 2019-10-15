ST. ALBANS – The St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) announced Tuesday that charges would be brought against Shawn Tardy, 47, of Swanton for a fatal accident that killed two last month.
According to an SAPD statement, SAPD charged Tardy with two counts of gross and negligent operation of a motor vehicle with a death resulting for the Sept. 24 accident on Swanton Road that killed Robert Young and Lori Latulippe.
SAPD’s charges came after an “extensive investigation” into the September crash, SAPD said in their statement Tuesday.
Tardy was arraigned at the Franklin County Superior Court and released with conditions set by Judge Scot Kline.
In addition to the charges announced Tuesday, SAPD reported Tardy also received state traffic citations for texting and driving, speeding, driving with no insurance, driving without a license, operating under suspension, failing to drive to the right, having an altered inspection sticker, having an inspection sticker not assigned to his vehicle, failing to have his vehicle inspected and for operating defective equipment.
SAPD reported in September that Tardy had crossed the centerline on Swanton Road near Franklin Park West and collided with a vehicle operated by Young.
According to SAPD, emergency responders pronounced Young and Latulippe, both residents of St. Albans Town, dead on the scene.
Tardy was hospitalized after the accident with injuries received during the crash.