ST ALBANS TOWN-- On Wednesday that a Swanton man was cited for taking photographs of children and up a woman’s skirt at the Hannaford in St. Albans Town, according to a release.
Police said they responded to a report that two men were arguing outside the grocery store at 277 Swanton Rd at just before 5:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, several other people reported to police that Corey Savage, 31, had been taking pictures of children and up at least one woman’s skirt in the store, according to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Savage was subsequently located in the store and arrested.
Savage was cited for lewd and lascivious conduct and will appear at the Vermont District Court in St. Albans on July 20 at 1:00 p.m. to answer for his alleged crimes.
