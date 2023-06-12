BURLINGTON — A Swanton man was arrested early Sunday morning in Burlington after he assaulted a police officer.
At approximately 1:09 a.m. June 11, the Burlington Police Department received a report of a vehicle that backed into another vehicle and left the scene of the accident. The complainant identified both the vehicle and its operator to an officer.
Around 1:54 a.m. officers located the vehicle with open alcoholic beverages and the suspect inside. The suspect was later identified as Dylan Chapple, 27, of Swanton.
While speaking with Chapple, officers observed several indicators of impairment. Chapple was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Burlington police station.
During transportation, Chapple began yelling at and threatening officers. On arrival at the BPD, Chapple became increasingly aggressive and attempted to kick an officer. Chapple was restrained and taken to the ground.
One officer was bitten on the arm, breaking skin and drawing blood, and another officer was kicked. The Burlington Fire Department arrived to take Chapple to the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation when he complained of mouth pain.
Chapple has been charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.
Chapple was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility and was ordered to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 12.
Chapple’s criminal history includes three misdemeanor convictions, two felony charges and one assaultive crime conviction.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.
