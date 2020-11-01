SWANTON — A Swanton man has been charged with violating a court order not to have contact with girls under the age of 18.
Vermont State Police report they received a report on Halloween that Kyle Small, 36, had violated this condition of his release.
Following an investigation, Small was arrested and issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Monday to answer the charge of violation of conditions of release, according to VSP.
