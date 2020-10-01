ST. ALBANS — A Swanton man is being held after allegedly hitting two vehicles on I-89 Monday within less than an hour of one another.
Wilfred Sullivan IV, 31, pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Superior Court to charges of driving under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of conditions of release and careless or negligent operation with a previous conviction.
According to an affidavit from Vermont State Police Trooper Audrey Currier, she observed a tractor trailer belonging to SD Ireland on the side of I-89 southbound at 9:07 a.m. and stopped. The driver, Rickie Counter, 59, of Colchester, said his vehicle had been struck by a white pickup traveling at a high rate of speed.
The truck had damaged the outermost rear left tire to the point where it was at risk of falling off, Counter said, pointing out the damage.
A second witness, Gregory Jarvis, stopped and told Currier he had witnessed the crash. He estimated the pickup’s speed at more than 100 mph. It was moving so fast he was unable to get the license plate number, Jarvis told her.
An alert was put out for a white pickup with visible front end damage traveling at a high rate of speed.
At 9:16 a.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a white pickup striking another truck, a large commercial vehicle driven by David Winchester, 52, of Swanton.
Currier went to the second scene to interview Sullivan.
He told her he hadn’t slept in three days, but thought he was fine to drive to the Price Chopper store in Williston. Sullivan couldn’t explain why he hadn’t gone to a closer grocery store, Currier reported.
Sullivan also admitted that his license was suspended and he didn’t have insurance, Currier wrote.
He was under a 24-hour curfew while charges are pending in three other cases.
She said he appeared unsteady, but told her he had not consumed any alcohol or drugs that day.
Sullivan agreed to perform field sobriety tests, after which he was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center to have blood drawn for a drug test.
Following his arraignment, he was held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of a responsible adult to assume custody.
Sullivan is also facing charges of driving under the influence and negligent operation for the second accident. He is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Nov. 24 to answer those charges.