SWANTON — Swanton will be joining the list of communities handing out gift cards which may be spent at local businesses.
The Swanton Enhancement Project has received a $10,000 grant from the state's Restart Vermont Marketing and Stimulus Grant Program, made with coronavirus relief funds, to provide 500 $20 cash cards to members of the public which may be used at Swanton businesses.
The program is called #ShopLocalSwanton.
Cards will be handed out on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis at the Swanton Chamber of Commerce building next to Ace Hardware.
Cards will also be available for those in need through local food shelves and the Abenaki Tribal Council.
There is a limit of one card per household.
The cards may be only be used once. The full card must be used in full at a single business. More than 40 businesses have agreed to accept the cards, including Barrette Ford, Breezy Acres, Hudak Farm Stand and Greenhouse, Lost Nation Gun and Ammo, Pam's Place, Scampers, and Shaggy's Twilight Falls Massage.
"The SEP hopes that this will be successful enough to launch a larger, longer 'shop local' project that will encourage residents and visitors to purchase future cash cards to use themselves or as gifts," said Swanton's economic development coordinator Elizabeth Nance.
For more information, visit the Shop Local Swanton VT Facebook page.
