SWANTON — Judging by the number of people who gathered at the Swanton Central School Monday night, Swanton residents are still engaged in determining the best direction forward for this community five years after the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s 2015 summit.
That multi-day VCRD summit kickstarted the community development we’ve seen here since, including creating the Swanton Enhancement Project, comprised of task forces dedicated to improving specific areas of the Swanton experience, from beautification and reducing substance use disorders to the arts and economic development.
VCRD representatives Paul Costello and Jenna Koloski led this Monday’s gathering. Its purpose was relatively simple: to check in with the community about whether the goals people identified in 2015 are still relevant, and to see if the community had strong suggestions for new goals.
The diverse residential crowd highlighted three focal points after about an hour’s discussion and review: starting a restaurant here, developing senior housing and improving communications, including the marketing of Swanton’s events and resources.
No one was more passionate about the need for a restaurant in Swanton than Sandy Kilburn.
“I’m an old lady,” Kilburn said. “I don’t know how many years I have left, but I’m not going to give up on the restaurant.”
Caleb Rupp, the Swanton Public Library director, was right behind her.
“There are so many things that people come to, but there’s a difference between going to an event and the amount of time you linger at an event,” Rupp said.
He said there are plenty of places to go in Swanton, but few where people might spend more than a half-hour. Furthermore, he said, that leaves Swanton residents without a way to experience the quality of time that one gets with a longer social outing. It’s not a shocking assertion that a lack of such quality social opportunities isn’t going to motivate people to stay here, let alone spend money here.
Jean Vanslette spoke in favor of senior housing. Vanslette said she’s retired and “aging out.”
“I would like to stay in Swanton,” Vanslette told her fellow residents, “but I’m going to come to the time pretty soon where I cannot live in a house with the only full bathroom on the second floor, and the only bedrooms on the second floor.”
Vanslette said she’d like to see a community center accompanied with more senior housing, and she was clear it doesn’t have to be subsidized housing, either.
“You don’t have to have it costing two thousand dollars a month,” she said, “but I don’t have to have somebody pay all the two hundred bucks for me.”
The need for improved communication made itself clear throughout the discussion. Several people informed others of opportunities prior speakers said were desperately needed, only to learn that similar or identical opportunities already exist here.
Case in point: multiple people highlighted the need to feed the elderly, and senior citizens’ difficulty finding transportation to reach the Swanton food shelf. But Richard Menard, a volunteer with the food shelf, said the food shelf delivers to any senior who calls. In total, Menard said, the food shelf serves over 300 people a month.
Swanton realtor Shawn Cheney said, at the discussion’s end, that none of these physical improvements are possible until the town plan, the document that sets standards for development here, is amended to reflect the population’s changing interests. Elisabeth Nance, Swanton’s economic development coordinator, clarified that the town plan isn’t up for revision until 2023 — but at that time, the public can come before the town planning commission and argue for whichever amendments Swanton’s people deem necessary.
Monday night brought plenty of praise for Swanton’s people, praise for those many who showed, at least half of whom did not seem like familiar faces at community events, and praise for those who have pushed the community’s development forward in the years between the VCRD’s 2015 visit and this check-in session.
But none of that praise was as moving as the recognition of four people — the four people who began the Swanton Enhancement Project: Hank and Molly Lambert and Sandy and Ron Kilburn.
Town selectboard chair Joel Clark and Village President Neal Speer handed out award plaques recognizing both of the couples — but the real recognition came in the creation of a new annual SEP award recognizing community contributions: the Kilburn and Lambert Community Service Award.
The Lamberts weren’t able to attend the ceremony, but Sandy spoke on the group’s behalf. She said the award was a great honor, but, with characteristic humility, she also said it was “embarrassing,” because so many others in the room had done so much.
Sandy certainly seemed moved — she said she was struggling to get through her remarks without crying. Sandy said she wished the Lamberts were there, for their vital importance in the start of all this development here in Swanton.
“But the good news is, and I say this with a full heart, Swanton is so fortunate — we have, in this room, so many young, energetic, capable people that are involved in all of our task force[s],” Sandy said.
“I will always be involved, but I am so thrilled to be able to hand over the leadership to all these young people.”
When the mic came to Ron, he was a man of few words.
He said, softly, “I just want to thank my old lady.”