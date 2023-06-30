SWANTON — Aurora King, 12 of Swanton, was chosen by JDRF, the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, to join a delegation of her peers and celebrity advocates in Washington, D.C., this summer at the JDRF 2023 Children’s Congress from July 9-11.
Aurora will join more than 160 other youth from across the country to meet with members of Congress and other key decision makers to inform them of the critical role they can play in supporting the T1D community.
Throughout the event, these youth—ages 4 to 17—will participate in leadership and character-building programming, interact with T1D role models, and engage in a number of activities on the Hill, including attending a Senate hearing to share personal testimonies that highlight the challenges of living with T1D and the need for continued Federal funding through the Special Diabetes Program, or SDP.
"Having type 1 diabetes can be hard at times. Not being able to just grab a snack to eat or being so tired and not being able to sleep because my blood sugar is so unstable can make me feel mad, or at times sad. I remember what being like every other kid felt like and I feel like I was given a really hard assignment that I just can't seem to complete. I realize that type 1 diabetes isn't who I am, it is just part of who I am and there is so much more to me than T1D," said Aurora, who was diagnosed in July 2020 when she was 9.
Joining the U.S. Delegates will be five international delegates traveling from Australia, Canada, Israel, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Together, the delegates will help to convey to the federal government that T1D is a global issue that requires a global response.
“Every day these youth and their parents face the burden of type 1 diabetes and—by sharing their stories—they become powerful advocates in the fight to end this disease,” said Lauren Shields, associate executive director of JDRF Greater New England. “Children’s Congress empowers the T1D youth community to speak with a unified voice to urge Federal leaders to help us achieve affordable insulin and to continue funding the Special Diabetes Program.”
