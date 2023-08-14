SWANTON — The corn stalks stood tall Saturday on Jewett Street in Swanton, ready for the inaugural Swanton Recreation Corn Festival.
By mid-afternoon when doors opened, attendees had begun to filter into the roped off area of the Swanton recreation fields. Half of the space had been cordoned off for a beer garden, and the rest of the space was devoted to family games.
Throughout the day, people could check out food vendors, buy a drink, listen to live music and then jump into a game of cornhole with a group. Families could also check out a face-painter, a bouncy house, a corn stalk doll workshop and corny games, like shuck-a-cob, spread throughout the event area.
The goal, event organizers said, was to create something fun for the community and give people a reason to check out what Swanton Recreation can do.
“I think getting everybody to come here and seeing what (Swanton Recreation) can provide the community in our space is really important,” event organizer Nick Michaud said. “It gives the community an excuse to get outside and try something new.”
Michaud, the athletic director/ops facility manager for Swanton Recreation, helped to organize the event together with Swanton Rec director, Nicole Draper. Next year, he said they’ll take a look at what worked and didn’t work for the first year to continue to improve the event.
“We’re going to have to get more creative and do more corny games, I think,” he said.
Kevin Jordan will most likely return as well. As a neighbor of the Swanton Recreation offices, he said he appreciates what the program does for the community as he sees big groups of kids playing all the time outside nearby.
He volunteered a flatbed trailer for the event. Emblazoned with Jordan’s name, it was used as a stand-in stage for the two bands – The North Heroes Band and Mad Mojo – who performed at the event.
Jordan also set up his signature pizza oven to feed attendees who came through the doors. After some searching, he jumped on the idea of combining Mexican street corn with pizza to create a special themed item just for the Corn Festival.
“We had to incorporate the corn into a couple of different things. I found a couple recipes online,” he said.
Next year? Maybe a shepherd’s pie pizza?
“I’m just grateful for our community and our sponsors for giving us the opportunity to do something fun like this,” Draper said. “It’s all about community, one kernel at a time.”
Corn sponsors – those farms that provided the extra corn used at the festival – include Longway Farm and Manning Dairy. Michaud said he’d also like to thank Handy Cars and Poulin Grain for sponsoring the event.
“They have supported us through and through with doing an event like this,” he said.
