SWANTON — It was all smiles at the Sept. 7 annual meeting of the Swanton Enhancement Project. The room at the Swanton Public Library was filled with community members sharing highlights of the year’s work and recognizing outstanding individual contributions.
At the top of the agenda was the presentation of the Kilburn-Lambert Community Service Award. The award was established in 2020 to be presented annually to recognize years of leadership and dedication to creating a more vibrant community.
This year’s recipient is Reg Beliveau.
Beliveau served as Village Manager of Swanton for 12 years. He also was a member of Swanton’s Volunteer Fire Department. In total, he spent 30 years in the firefighter profession. He held the critical position of Swanton’s Emergency Manager. In 2022, he was recognized by the New England Public Power Association with a Service Award for significant contributions to that organization.
He continually displayed commitment, vision and tireless enthusiasm for the betterment of Swanton and its people. As noted in the presentation remarks, “It just seemed like he was always considering ways to make things better.”
Another highlight of the evening included recognition of the tremendous work of the SEP’s Beautification Committee. Laura Simon and Pat Gaboriault presented a $20,000 bequest from the estates of Earl and Donald Taylor, who were life-long residents of Swanton. The committee has developed a 7-year plan, accepted by the Village Trustees and Town Selectboard, to add flowers and trees and other beautification features to Swanton’s landscape.
The Beautification Committee also announced the winners of the first annual “Yard of the Year” competition. Winners are Rene Aube, James Hakey and Don and Sally Sullivan. The winner received gift certificates from area greenhouses and an American Flag for their contributions to the beauty of the Swanton community.
Rep. Matt Walker, Swanton’s legislative representative, rounded out the evening with a discussion of his recent work in the Vermont State Legislature as well as noting the importance of next year’s session.
In addition, the SEP Steering Committee elected new officers for the coming year. They are Betsy Fournier, chair; Crystal Lampman, vice chair; and Joel Clark, secretary-treasurer. All expressed deep gratitude to Debbie Winters, outgoing chair, for her three years of dedicated service to the SEP.
