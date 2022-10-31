SWANTON — Joel Clark didn’t expect any recognition for the work he’s done to help the community, but he got his fair share last week as the second official recipient of the Kilburn-Lambert Community Service Award.
“He said, ‘You know, I don’t like this recognition stuff. I just like to do,’” said Molly Lambert, one of the award’s inaugural recipients.. “I said to him later, ‘But you inspire others, and we need to recognize that.’”
Awarded for the first time in 2020 to Sandy and Ron Kilburn and Hank and Molly Lambert, the Kilburn-Lambert Community Service Award is given by the Swanton Enhancement Project to outstanding Swanton community members in order to “recognize years of leadership and dedication to creating a more vibrant Swanton.”
No award was handed out in 2021, but this year, organization leaders wanted to bring it back to keep the tradition going. Clark received the second official award during a surprise ceremony held Oct. 27.
The award selection committee had told Clark they were going to discuss who was best suited to receive the award, but when Clark showed up with his family, they had already made their determination to honor him for his efforts with SEP.
“He brought his intelligence, vision and energy to the operations of this fledgling organization [SEP] in 2013. He inspired, proposed and led implementation of numerous projects of this organization,” Lambert said. “To this day, he continues his volunteer efforts in service to Swanton.”
Clark moved to Swanton in 1994, and he spent almost two decades in public service with the town, serving on its numerous boards, before taking a seat on the selectboard for four years.
Most recently, he’s been involved in coordinating the 4th Street property project, representing the town as it considers its approach to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and pushing forward the Swanton community center project.
Lambert said they’d like to keep handing out the award each year going forward to try to inspire more people to get involved in Swanton and make a difference in the local community.
“The community is only as strong as the engagement of its citizens,” Lambert said. “So that’s what the Swanton Enhancement Project is all about. … The more hands that we can have in the effort, the better. It’s just layers and layers of people doing good work, and it makes a difference – how you feel about your community, how you work with neighbors and friends, and how you welcome people.”
