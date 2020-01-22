SWANTON — If you want a say in Swanton’s development, Feb. 3 is your night.
That’s when the Vermont Council on Rural Development returns to the community, five years after a multi-day visit that spurred Swanton’s growth since.
A key component of that growth was the formation of the Swanton Enhancement Project, a community initiative comprised of subcommittees devoted to improving components of the Swanton community, from beautification to reducing substance use disorders to improving recreational opportunities and feeding the arts.
The VCRD’s visit in 2015 brought attending residents together for multiple sessions critiquing elements of Swanton then, praising others and imagining how the likes of both could improve.
The VCRD’s return Feb. 3 is a chance to check in, to chart the progress this community has made since those 2015 sessions and to plan a route forward continuing that momentum.
It’s also, secondarily, a chance for a meal with your neighbors, and to win door prizes and raffles just for attending.
But the point is a community conversation, a challenge especially when, as SEP co-chair Debbie Winters said, “we know that people’s evenings are precious.”
Then again, see this visit as a chance to define evenings to come — to plan pockets of daily life here like recreational opportunities, the way residents want the community to look and chances for convenient transportation, exciting community events and an accessible community center.
The Feb. 3 event begins at the Swanton Central School at 5:30 p.m.
Residents less familiar with the SEP can browse subcommittee displays while dining.
Then the discussion effectively begins at 6:30 p.m., when the group reviews ideas those who attended the VCRD discussions in 2015 chose to prioritize. Which of those ideas have come to fruition? And of those, how fully realized are they?
Then comes the community discussion, asking and answering those questions. Which ideas could have the deepest community impact? On which can people take the most action? Which are simply being ignored? Which are outside the community’s power?
By 7:40 p.m., those in attendance will be voting on projects they think should be the top priorities, and they will be determining next steps by 7:50 p.m. — at which time the gathering’s organizers will also be determining the raffle winners.
The whole evening should be wrapped up by 8 p.m.
That’s about two hours of an evening that could direct the next five years of effort.
Betsy Fournier, who chairs the SEP with Winters, said they hope for a large turnout.
Fournier said one of her questions for residents is “What can we improve on? We got to do it as a community. It’s not one individual, or one task force, it’s the whole community.
“We really want to get people involved in where we were, where we are and where we want to go in the next five years.”
Part of getting the community involved is making sure people know what the SEP does.
Some of its actions might seem small. Flowers on the Depot Street bridge or in the village park, newly planted trees — those are the SEP.
But larger actions, like the creation of a community economic development coordinator, started with the SEP as well.
As Winters put it, “Our task is to try to create a more vibrant Swanton, a place where people want to live, work and play.”
She said she wants to know “if the community would like to have us work on anything else, to really spur community involvement and excitement.
“... This is just a great opportunity to have a say.”
Fournier stressed the discussion is open Feb. 3 — it’s not about following a set agenda, although Fournier and Winters have created an outline based on those 2015 priorities.
“We went through the community visit book,” Fournier said, “and looked through all of the areas the community had brought to us and the ideas in 2015 ... and said, ‘Oh, have we done this? What can we do better?’”
She listed a few areas in need of what seemed like obvious improvement. Communicating and marketing town events and resources, for one.
“Communication is talked about everywhere you go,” Fournier said.
“Every meeting,” Winters agreed.
That could mean improving websites, calendars and newsletters. Who better to say then the residents who need to be informed?
Then there’s the challenge of drawing people to Swanton.
“How do we tell our story?” Fournier wondered. “Swanton — why do people want to live here? ... That’s key, too.”
Other concerns: expanding public transportation, which ties into workforce development, keeping younger residents in Swanton, building a community center — an idea five years ago, now a concrete proposal — and finally, expanding dining opportunities here.
But, again, the discussion isn’t limited to those topics.
“If people are passionate about something, and they want to come out and really move with it, then that’s great, too,” Fournier said.
“Five years ago, the community visit was a day-long event,” Winters said. “It was a long event, but it was really important.
“This is much ... shorter and sweeter.”
But no less important.
Monday, Feb. 3, at Swanton Central School on First Street, starting at 5:30 p.m.