SWANTON– Karen Lavallee knew early on that she wanted to be a teacher.
After earning her undergraduate degree in history with a minor in religious studies, she taught high school for eight years. She met her husband, an English teacher, during that time, and for a bit stayed home to be a mom.
When she returned to teaching, she knew she belonged in schools as a library media specialist. She completed the library media specialist program at UVM, and the rest is history.
During her first year at Swanton, Lavallee is excited to encourage students’ love of reading. In her library program, she emphasizes creativity, sharing and growing as learners by reading together, navigating the library’s wide selection of books and engaging with stories and projects.
Outside of school, Lavallee enjoys cooking, baking, gardening and sewing. She also enjoys spending time with her family, which includes her husband, two children, and a cat named Penelope. She also has six siblings!
Lavallee reads many genres, but enjoys fantasy the most. She couldn’t possibly have just one favorite book, but re-reads the Harry Potter series and the Chronicles of Narnia almost every year.
Lavallee is Swanton Elementary School’s preschool through second grade librarian in the Babcock Building.
