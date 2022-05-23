SWANTON — Swanton Elementary School is getting $15,000 worth of 3D technology as part of the Agency of Education’s 2022 Educate and Innovate Initiative.
“The 3-D technology that we're getting as a result will revolutionize teaching in some really cool ways,” Principal Chris Dodge said.
The award focuses on the use of technology to increase student engagement and achievement by supporting proficiency-based, personalized learning programs, according to a release.
SES will use the funds to support their MergeEDU programming by purchasing a subscription for their school. The MergeEDU subscription allows access to supplementary equipment and programs using augmented and virtual reality to connect students with 3D objects and holograms.
The technology projects images onto a cube, into the real world or onto student devices, and the students are able to interact with holographic images in ways they could not in the physical world.
The Agency of Education will host a fall STEAM showcase at both SES and Winooski Middle and High School to present each school’s new technology to their respective communities.
“The winning proposals apply technology to accelerate learning,” Secretary of Education Dan French said in a release. “Both Winooski and Swanton’s proposals engage students’ creativity, allowing them to take control of their learning. I am grateful to the Vermont Lottery for the investment made in Vermont’s education community.”
SES and Winooski Middle and High School received the grant as part of a partnership between the Vermont Agency of Education and the Department of Liquor and Lottery.
