SWANTON — Whoever intends to apply for a job at Swanton School had better arrive to the interview at least 10 minutes early, because the hiring committee doesn’t have time to waste.
That’s what happens when you include students at the table, especially ones with the high standards of sixth-graders Emma Huynh, Stella Wood, Taylor Buschey, Ean Messier, Oliver Gagne and Shelby Smith.
“We include students on every one of our search committees when we hire new staff,” said Principal Chris Dodge. “I really believe in setting high expectations for our students and putting them into situations that will help them in building life skills and tools that they will use down the road.”
After consulting with his teachers, Dodge invited students to be a part of the committee to hire new staff at Swanton Elementary School. The students help write the job descriptions, read resumes and applications, sit in on interviews, watch model lessons and add their own questions to the queue for applicants.
“This teaches them about how to apply for a job, what a resume looks like and what kind of presentation they want to make to people,” Dodge said. “Part of the goal is for students to understand that their behavior between sixth grade and job search time matters … How questionable things on your application can cost you a job.”
The students on the hiring committee are all in sixth grade and getting ready to move on to Missisquoi Valley Middle and High School. This means the teachers they’re helping to select are ones they will never have. They’re choosing for their peers and future generations, and the students said they take that responsibility seriously.
So far, the committee has been used to hire a substitute physical education teacher and a classroom teacher. Dodge said due to the success of the committee and their maturity, professionalism and cooperation, students would be welcome to weigh in on future candidates as well, beginning as early as this year.
Initially, the students said the opportunity surprised them. Adults don’t frequently include students in personnel decisions, especially in school. But Dodge said the students more than rose to the occasion.
“I thought it was great that they wanted student input,” Buschey said. “We [students] are the ones who will have to see this person [the applicant] every day, and I think we should have a say in who we pick.”
After the students meet the candidates, show them around the school and conduct interviews, their findings are influential when it comes to choosing the right hire. They notice punctuality, outfit, preparedness and how long the teachers have each been serving in education. Other deciding factors include history and teaching style, the students said.
The Messenger had an interview scheduled for March 31 with the student group, but accidentally went to the wrong school and was several minutes late. The students, Dodge said, noticed.
“Since we knew getting from that school to this one takes a few minutes, they let that slide,” Dodge said, laughing. “[Stella Wood] said ‘I don’t like having my time wasted.’”
Seeking energy and patience
“I look for a teacher with lots of patience, because there are students who may not listen too well or take a little longer,” Smith said.
“I have two younger sisters who are constantly bouncing off the walls,” Gagne said. “I’m hoping the new P.E. [physical education] teacher has a lot of energy because he’s going to have to keep up with them.”
Gagne and the others also took a particular interest in the references that candidates listed, and said the responses from those references could be very telling.
Wood said when she and Buschey went to collect the candidates at the front door, they had the opportunity to interact with them before the interview as they walked the halls. They looked for whether the adult greeted them as an equal, rather than as a superior. Those candidates, students said, were their favorites.
“If you treat someone like a person rather than a kid, you get to know them and learn how to connect things in education with stuff they like instead of not getting through to them at all,” Buschey said.
The power of a good teacher
“One of the things I asked was how would they influence the school?” Wood said. “To a student, a good teacher can change everything for them.”
Wood said she’s skilled at finding the answers to math questions, but mapping out her processes needed some work. Her teacher, Christine DePatie, encouraged her to write out her work so she better understood how she got to an answer, or where she missed a step. The challenge, Wood said, made her a stronger learner.
DePatie also changed the math game for Buschey.
“Before, I hated math,” Buschey said. “She helped me understand where I might get something wrong, and connects the problem to things I understand … Like if we’re measuring volume, she’ll use a pitcher of water.”
Messier said last year that he and many others had a hard time committing to school because online learning was boring. They lost interest for many reasons, but one of the most powerful absences they experienced was that of their teacher in an in-person learning environment.
This year, the students agreed that it felt great to be back in school, and it was teachers like DePatie that made school worth it.
“Trust is a big part of all of this,” Huynh said. “You have to feel like you’re in a safe place at school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.