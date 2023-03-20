SWANTON — Swanton School’s junior Iron Chef team isn’t half-baked, and they held their ground against 16 other teams on March 11.
The “Swanton Royal Chefs” crew consisted of fifth-graders Sara Duchaine and Jayce Wickham-Keller, and sixth-graders Kyla Vion and Maddie Brady, along with coach Stephanie Doll.
For the competition, teams of four or five are tasked with creating their own recipe over a few months, practicing and perfecting it and their teamwork, and then cooking it from scratch in front of judges.
In Vermont, the competition has been going since 2008, and this is Swanton’s second year competing.
The Swanton team made a cheesy gnocchi flatbread, with basil and a tomato drizzle.
The official ruleset proved to be a minor hiccup for the team, as they had been practicing their dish with store bought gnocchi, not realizing in-competition, everything had to be made there and from scratch.
“When we started baking, we bought the gnocchi from the store, but two days before the competition we had to make it from scratch,” Vion said.
The team’s recipe was reviewed by judges two days prior to the competition, where they found out they couldn’t bring in anything pre-made. Because of this, they only had one day to practice making the homemade gnocchi, boiling and mashing the potatoes, and forming the dough to make the pillowy potato squares.
Swanton elementary principal Chris Dodge and coach Doll said the team took it in stride, divvying up jobs to keep the competition going smoothly.
The team started working together in early January, deciding on a recipe by brainstorming and weighing the pros and cons of each. The competition judges wanted recipes to focus on using local ingredients and trying to stay healthy.
For Wickham-Keller, the after-school team was a fun way to get involved after classes, and he has a passion for cooking. He said he’s always loved cooking and is thinking about being a chef when he gets older.
Vion and Brady, on the other hand, said it was just a great way for the pair to hang out together after school, before moving into high school next year.
“I hope to participate next year, and I had a blast,” Duchaine said.
Judges gave out three awards, based on how well team workstations were organized, which dish judges thought would be a crowd favorite, and which dish incorporated local ingredients the best way.
While the team didn’t win any official prizes, all four members said they had a great time and learned from the club.
Brady said by cooking, she was shown practical uses for science and math, by measuring different amounts of liquids and flours and the chemical reactions associated with baking.
Dodge said he was impressed by the students and their decision-making ability, staying cool under pressure in a packed space at the Champlain Valley Exposition space in Essex Junction.
“My greatest appreciation for this is that there are so many other skills learned through cooking, and cooking even in itself is a life skill,” Dodge said. “For kids to know how to cook anything nowadays, besides just going to the grocery store and getting a ‘Lunchable’ is great.”
The program receives the same grant funding as other after-school programs at Swanton Elementary, and does not cost anything to interested students and their families. The program is expected to continue in the 2023-2024 school year, provided there are interested students and a person who can coach them.
