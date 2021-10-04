Aaron FitzSimmons and Erin Gagne of Swanton were married on Sept. 11 at the FitzSimmons' family lake house in Franklin.
Patty Rainville, a justice of the peace, was the officiant. The reception was also held at the lake house.
Present at the wedding were the parents of the groom Michael and Jane FitzSimmons of Brockton, Ma. as well as the parents of the bride Russell and Darlene Gagne of Highgate Center.
The maid of honor was Alessia Corbiere and the best man was Carson Corbiere, both of Swanton.
Coleman Corbiere of Swanton served as the ring bearer and Eleanor Gagne of Franklin served as the flower girl.
